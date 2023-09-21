MaRynn Taylor Releases Three New Songs

Black River’s MaRynn Taylor has just released three new songs “Shakin’ In My Boots” now a featured track in the global launch of the mobile gaming app, Country Star. Meanwhile, the rising songwriter and artist pulls back the curtains with a raw and deeply personal new track “In My Head,” (listen and watch above) and her current single “Make You Mine” continues to climb at Country radio.

Released on Friday (9/15), Taylor’s introspective new offering “In My Head” proves that she can not only perform upbeat anthems but she can also deliver compelling, thought-provoking ballads.

Co-written by Taylor with Kylie Sackley and Jerry Jacobs, “In My Head” is produced by GRAMMY-winner Josh Kerr. The melody and relatable lyrics paired with Taylor’s powerful vocals take listeners along on the rising star’s vulnerable journey as she faces the difficult truth of growing up and attempting to put up a happy front while dealing with internal battles.

Released the same day, the somber music video for “In My Head,” is directed by Ben Oakes and brings the personal narrative to life as viewers witness the anguish that has overtaken Taylor’s mind.

Taylor’s current radio single, the flirty “Make You Mine,” continues to climb the Country radio charts with nearly two million streams to date.

This year has proven to be the most successful year yet for the Michigan native. The Alzheimer’s Association Celebrity Champion made her Grand Ole Opry debut on June 23rd and released ode to her younger self with, “’01,” the same day. She returned to the coveted stage only weeks later for a second performance in the legendary Circle. “Shakin’ In My Boots” became MaRynn’s first featured track on SiriusXM The Highway’s “On The Horizon.”