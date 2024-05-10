Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Coming to Ryman

One of Nashville.com’s favorites, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors are coming to the Ryman Auditorium for a two night stay on 5/17 and 5/18. These shows will serve as birthday celebrations for Drew since his birthday is on May 13th. The band also recently released their new southern rock track “Suffering.” Listen to the live version above recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios.

If you spend much time in East Nashville there’s a good chance you’ve seen Drew around. The band has made multiple appearances at Nashville’s free summer music festival, Live on The Green and other festivals across the US, including Bonnaroo, Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival, Carolina in the Fall Music and Food Festival, Lexington’s Midsummer Festival, Austin City Limits and many more.

The band was formed in 2005 by Drew Holcomb (lead vocals, guitar, harmonica). The other band members are Nathan Dugger (guitar, keys) and Rich Brinsfield (bass). Holcomb’s wife, Ellie Holcomb, who had been a member of the band since 2005, eventually stopped touring with the band to take care of their first child EmmyLou in 2012 and then later began pursuing a solo artist career.

