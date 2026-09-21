David Leonard Finds Strength to Keep Going on “Well Done”

Nashville: The Nashville songwriter’s new six-song EP brings a message of perseverance into focus after a frightening season for his family. In a city built on songs and the people who write them, a career is often measured in hits, awards and the next big opportunity. Nashville-based artist, songwriter and producer David Leonard turns toward a different measure on “Well Done“: the faithfulness it takes to keep showing up.

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The title track of his new six-song EP, released through Provident Entertainment, carries a message shaped by more than two decades of making music. Leonard has experienced the rewards of that work, but he has also faced days when walking away seemed easier. “Well Done” grows out of that tension, pointing toward a life of serving, loving people and trusting that the effort matters even when the outcome is unclear.

For Leonard and his family, the themes running through the project became especially personal this year.

His daughter, River, was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after fluid accumulated around her heart. She required surgery and spent time in the ICU on a ventilator. After 10 days in the hospital and steady improvements, she was able to return home.

During that frightening stretch, the family leaned on the same promises of mercy, perseverance and God’s presence that connect these six songs. That experience gives the project’s invitation to keep going a deeply human context.

“This record is for anyone who feels like giving up,”

“For anyone who wonders if they’ve wandered too far or fallen too many times to still be met by the mercy of God. These songs remind us of His faithfulness: even when we lose our way, He never loses sight of us. He has never left us, and He never will. He’ll be with us through every mile, every failure, every victory, and every unknown, until the day He returns or calls us home.”

Designed to be experienced from beginning to end, Well Done follows those ideas across a complete six-song journey. At its center, the title track puts perseverance ahead of achievement, encouraging listeners to keep running their race through uncertainty, setbacks and the ordinary work of caring for others.

It is a fitting perspective from someone whose influence extends well beyond the songs released under his own name.

Leonard first gained widespread recognition as one half of All Sons & Daughters before building his solo career. He co-wrote “Great Are You Lord,” a worship anthem that has surpassed 360 million streams, and his credits also include “Christ Be All Around Me” and “All the Poor and Powerless.”

His songwriting and production work has connected him with artists including Brandon Lake, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, NEEDTOBREATHE, CAIN and Jon Reddick. Among those credits are production work on Lake’s House of Miracles and co-writing and producing MercyMe’s No. 1 Billboard Christian Airplay hit “Then Christ Came.”

Across his career, Leonard’s work has contributed to two GRAMMY nominations and 20 GMA Dove Award nominations. He also helps develop music and artists as a co-founder and creative partner at The Tabernacle.

Those accomplishments provide the backdrop for Well Done, but the project’s central question is more personal: What keeps a person going when the road gets hard?

Leonard’s answer is rooted in faith, mercy and the decision to show up again. For listeners facing their own uncertain season, “Well Done” offers an invitation to take the next step.