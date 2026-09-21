John Francis O’Mara Brings Forbidden Hymns To The Basement

Rock ’n’ roll rebel priest John Francis O’Mara is bringing his unique blend of faith, advocacy and roots music to Nashville on October 30, celebrating his acclaimed new album, Forbidden Hymns, at The Basement.

An Episcopalian priest, international award-winning singer-songwriter and longtime advocate for the poor and marginalized, O’Mara channels the spirit of artists like Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton into songs that blend Outlaw Country storytelling, folk protest anthems, Irish rebel songs and Gospel.

Joining O’Mara for the Nashville celebration will be longtime friend and collaborator John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. The two will perform songs they have written together as part of an all-star evening celebrating Forbidden Hymns.

The album was produced by Ken Coomer (Wilco, Uncle Tupelo) and features an impressive lineup of Nashville musicians, including Kenny Vaughan, Dave Roe and Chris Scruggs.

O’Mara’s music takes a direct look at faith, justice, compassion and the struggles facing society’s most vulnerable. His approach draws from the tradition of protest music while exploring a vision of Christianity centered on peacemaking, welcoming the stranger and caring for others.

Americana Highways praised Forbidden Hymns, writing that O’Mara holds tightly to concepts of “liberation and justice,” delivering songs that are raw, human and focused on morality, backed by rich and powerful arrangements.

Nashville Celebration Of Forbidden Hymns

O’Mara arrives in Nashville fresh from a 2½-month European album release tour, returning to Music City with an all-star band and some familiar friends.

Nashville favorites Mando Saenz and Suzie Brown will support the evening, making the October 30 show a celebration of both O’Mara’s new music and the Nashville community that helped shape the sound of Forbidden Hymns.

John Francis O’Mara — Nashville Celebration Of Forbidden Hymns

WHO: John Francis O’Mara

WHAT: Nashville Celebration of Forbidden Hymns

WHERE: The Basement, 1604 8th Ave. S., Ste. 330, Nashville, TN

WHEN: October 30, 2026

Tickets: Available now.