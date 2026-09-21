Celeste Marie Wilson Unveils Debut Album Southern American Princess

Singer-songwriter Celeste Marie Wilson is officially introducing herself with the release of her debut full-length album, Southern American Princess.

The 10-song collection showcases Wilson’s distinctive blend of country and Americana, pairing honest storytelling and vulnerability with a powerful vocal delivery. Following earlier singles including “Marie,” “Willow” and “Jesus, Tequila, and Whiskey,” the album offers a deeper look at the Texas artist and the stories behind the songs.

“Making Southern American Princess has been such an exciting and rewarding experience for me,” says Wilson. “To finally see this album come to life and share it with the world feels like so many of my dreams are becoming a reality.”

Wilson also credits her family and listeners for helping make the project possible.

“I’m incredibly thankful to my family for always believing in me and supporting me through every step of this journey,” she adds. “And to everyone who takes the time to listen to my music, share a song, or simply press play, thank you from the bottom of my heart. It truly means more to me than you know.”

Wilson is building plenty of momentum beyond the album release. Her recent career highlights include a main stage performance at the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in Washington, D.C., where she joined celebrated songwriters recognized for their contributions to music.

She also earned a Best Actress in a Music Video nomination from the Josie Music Awards Foundation for “Ever Wanted,” while “Jesus, Tequila and Whiskey” continues to gain traction at country radio.

Throughout the year, Wilson has continued releasing new music, including “What Else Could I Need?”, while performing at SpringBoard Festivals showcases around the country. Her latest music video for “Willow” is also out now.

Wilson comes from a family legacy of poets, painters and musicians. Influenced by Patsy Cline, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Bonnie Raitt, she describes her music as “whiskey in a teacup”—heartfelt storytelling wrapped in quiet strength and plenty of grit.

Produced by Jim Reilley, Wilson records through her own Little Dipper Record Company, distributed by Select-O-Hits. She is also a 2026 Women Songwriters Hall of Fame ambassador and International Songwriting Competition semifinalist.