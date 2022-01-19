Darryl Worley To Headline “Performers for Paws”

Country singer Darryl Worley’s next live concert is going to the dogs! On January 25 at The Nashville Palace, Worley will headline “Performers for Paws,” a special event benefiting Project K-9 Hero, a non-profit organization that supports retired police K-9s and military working dogs.

“It’s always an honor to help those who serve our country, its people and our furry heroes,” says Worley. “I hope we can blow it out for Paws.”

The benefit concert, hosted by SiriusXM’s Storme Warren, will also include live performances by Ashton Shepherd, Keith Burns, William Michael Morgan, Josh Kiser, Clint Daniels, Max Flinn, Rob Mayes, Ray Herndon, Lee Tucker, Jesse Keith Whitley, Sam Grow, Dustin Herring, Michael Rix, Scott Reeves, Cole Capshaw, Josh Scott, Diamond Dixie, Exit 216, Cody Howell and more. Additionally, Elizabeth Graham, 2021 Miss Tennessee, will make a guest appearance.

“’Performers for Paws’ is a charity event that directly helps fund the retirements of our nation’s police K-9s and military working dogs,” says Project K-9 Hero founder Jason Johnson. “Our non-profit specifically assists those that have significant medical needs, or require rehabilitation and rehoming. We are so excited to host this charity event as it will help us make a direct impact on the retired K-9 heroes we serve. Come on out and join us as we help honor our nation’s retired working dogs and raise money to protect those that protected us.”

The event, in partnership with the Leaving Legacies Foundation, will include a virtual and live auction, as well as special appearances by furry friends K-9 Klara, K-9 Yoube, K-9 Mattis, K-9 Dean, K-9 Rip, and K-9 Grim.

The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) is also supporting the event by funding marketing promotion.

Tickets, virtual tickets, VIP tables, and corporate sponsorship opportunities are all available at HERE.