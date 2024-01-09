Dan + Shay Score Their 10th Number One

Dan + Shay score their 10th visit to the top of the Country radio airplay chart with “Save Me The Trouble” arriving at No. 1 on this weeks chart. (Listen above)

The anthemic lead single from the duo’s fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, finishes its run on the airplay chart with the same fanfare as it did upon arrival. At time of release (July 17, 2023), “Save Me The Trouble” was welcomed at country radio as the highest Country Aircheck debut since July 2022, with an impressive 134 adds, marking the duo’s largest career add day to date. The track stood at the top of the chart with 9,412 spins this past week, the fourth highest spin count ever in Mediabase history.

The 10th hit single, “Save Me The Trouble,” sits among a lineage of career, and history, milestones for Dan + Shay including the 5x PLATINUM “10,000 Hours (with Justin Bieber)” which crossed the Spotify 1 BILLION streams mark last month, a rarity for Country artists, the 8x PLATINUM “Tequila,” and the 6x PLATINUM “Speechless.”

Dan + Shay look to bring those global hits, plus many more, to the fans as they ready The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, aptly receiving its name from the third song appearing on Bigger Houses, which was co-produced by the duo’s Dan Smyers and Scott Hendricks.

The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, is set to kick off February 29th in Greenville, South Carolina and will make a stop for two nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone arena. BUY TICKETS HERE. Supporting Dan + Shay on this tour will be acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.