Craig Morgan To Release Powerful New Memoir

Craig Morgan has announced the forthcoming release of GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY: Soldier, Singer, Husband, Dad—There’s a Whole Lot More to Me. The country music entertainer and Army veterans best known from his hit songs and acclaimed albums, and they will soon see him in the new TV series, “Beyond The Edge,” premiering on March 16th on CBS. In his new memoir, Morgan shares all aspects from his life, revealing stories even his fans don’t know about—like how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, or fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand.

Craig details these many facets of his life and more in God, Family, Country. An on-stage appearance with his father’s band at age ten may have planted the seeds for life as a country star, but first he trained as a paratrooper in the army. After earning numerous distinctions, his path to sergeant major was all but assured. Then came a momentous decision: he left the active military to pursue music.

With unwavering support from his wife and a pack of part-time jobs, he toughed out the lean years and achieved his first success with the poignant ballad “Almost Home.” Other hits soon followed, from party songs like “Redneck Yacht Club” to the soul-rending “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost.” Born from the anguish of his son Jerry’s passing, the song’s tribute has consoled and inspired millions across the world.

Duty to country has been a constant throughout his life and globe-spanning career. In 2006, as “That’s What I Love about Sunday” topped country radio charts, Craig was riding in a convoy of Humvees in Iraq. An avid outdoorsman, a former sheriff’s deputy who’s still a member of the auxiliary, and always a husband and father first, Craig Morgan will inspire you with his life lived by the deepest values: God, family, country.

The memoir will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook and you can pre-order HERE.