Ella Mai Unveils Video for “Might Just,” Announces Pinnacle Show

GRAMMY Award-winning R&B star Ella Mai has released the official music video for her latest single, “Might Just,” a standout track from her third studio album, Do You Still Love Me? (watch above)

The release comes as Ella Mai prepares to bring her Do You Still Love Me? Tour to The Pinnacle in Nashville on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The 28-city North American run will also make stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Boston before concluding with her long-awaited debut at New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on August 28.

Directed by Alfred Marroquin, the cinematic video draws inspiration from the 1995 classic Waiting to Exhale, putting a modern spin on the film’s themes of heartbreak, healing and female empowerment.

The video opens with Ella Mai going through the routines of everyday life before realizing her relationship has fallen apart. As suspicions of infidelity begin to consume her thoughts, the line between reality and imagination starts to blur. The emotional tension builds until she reaches her breaking point, destroying her partner’s belongings, burning treasured photographs and ultimately setting the house ablaze in a symbolic act of moving on. The visual closes with Ella sitting alone in her car, quietly reflecting on everything that has unfolded.

Further honoring Waiting to Exhale, the video features appearances by Taylor Rooks, Coco Jones, and Ryan Destiny, who join Ella in celebrating the strength of friendship and the resilience that comes from supporting one another through heartbreak.

The release continues another milestone year for Ella Mai. Fresh off acclaimed performances across South Africa, Asia and Australia—including appearances at Japan’s Greenroom Festival, Seoul Jazz Festival, Indonesia’s Java Jazz Festival, Sydney’s VIVID LIVE and FIFA World Cup festivities—the singer continues to build momentum around Do You Still Love Me?

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!