Country Radio Broadcasters Induct Class of 2023

The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. held the 2023 Country Radio Hall of Fame dinner and awards ceremony last night, July 10, 2023, at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

The annual ceremony was an unforgettable event, showcasing the rich history and enduring influence of country radio. The evening was filled with heartfelt honoree presentations, moving acceptance speeches, and captivating video segments that took attendees on a nostalgic journey through the careers of the esteemed inductees.

Four esteemed off-air radio broadcasters and two exceptional on-air radio personalities were honored during the event. The off-air honorees included Pam Green, Charlie Morgan, Wade Jessen (posthumously), and John Willyard. Trish Biondo and “Dollar” Bill Lawson were recognized for their remarkable on-air contributions.

The distinguished inductees, representing various aspects of the country radio industry, were recognized for their exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication. They were celebrated for their immense talent, passion, and commitment to advancing the genre throughout their illustrious careers.

Internationally known voice and Country Radio Hall of Fame member Bill Cody served as the evening’s master of ceremonies. As each honoree took the stage, they paid tribute to the mentors who had guided and inspired them on their respective journeys. With grace and gratitude, they shared cherished moments and anecdotes, offering a glimpse into the milestones that shaped their careers and the impact of country radio on their lives.

Furthermore, Scott and Julie De Vos of De Lux Productions were honored with the prestigious 2023 CRB President’s Award, while Barbara Mandrell received the esteemed 2023 CRB Artist Achievement Award. Trisha Yearwood, the previous year’s CRB Artist Achievement recipient, performed a special musical tribute to Mandrell with Garth Brooks surprising the audience and joining Yearwood on “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool.” CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern helped to honor Mandrell during the event.

Among the sold-out audience were past inductees, including Lee Arnold, Beverlee Brannigan, Becky Brenner, Bob Call, Charlie Chase, Charlie Cook, RJ Curtis, Jim Denny, Mike Kennedy, Barry Mardit, Joel Raab, Tim Roberts, and Ed Salamon

Nominations for the 2024 Country Radio Hall of Fame are being accepted here. The Class of 2024 will be revealed at CRS 2024, to be held Feb 28 – March 1, 2024.

Founded in 1974, The Country Radio Hall of Fame is dedicated to the recognition of those individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must be in the Country format.