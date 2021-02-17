“Copper Tears” Coming From John Scott Sherrill This Spring

Hit songwriter John Scott Sherrill has announced plans to release a six song EP, Copper Tears, later this spring. The EP is the follow up to Sherrill’s 2018 release, Mr. Honky Tonk.

“We’ve been experiencing a number of big changes in our world, and these songs reflect how I’ve been feeling lately,” he observed, explaining the songs on Copper Tears. “I hope they speak to others like they do me.”

Sherrill’s first single from the project includes his call for unity, “You Are Still Great.” Other tracks include Sherrill’s “Five Generations of Rock County Wilsons,” the title track “Copper Tears,” “Shot From A Cannon,” (co-written with Darrell Hayes), “Far Away Angel” (co-written with Cathy Majeski) and “Boomtown” (co-written with Ray Sisk).

Produced by Sherrill with Ronnie Bowman and Scott Paschall, Copper Tears features the same acoustic instrumentation and country charm as Mr. Honky Tonk. The songs deliver Sherrill’s trademark clear-eyed lyrics and memorable melodies.

Over the years, Sherrill has written 11 #1 hits and countless covers for the likes of Patty Loveless, John Anderson, Josh Turner, Peter Wolf & Mick Jagger, Steve Wariner, Brooks & Dunn, George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, and Alison Krauss, among others. His co-writes include such legends as Michael McDonald, Steve Cropper, Peter Frampton and Dave Loggins.

Top shelf musicians enlisted for the project include Rod McCormack (guitars) Josh Matheny (dobro), Dave Pomeroy (bass), Michael Spriggs (acoustic guitar), Eddie Bayers (drums) and Patrick McAvinue (fiddle).