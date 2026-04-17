REVIEW: Inaugural Freely Fest a Huge Success

Freely Fest was one of the most fun and meaningful events I’ve been to in a while. The sold-out show took place on Wednesday, April 8, at Bridgestone Arena and featured a stacked lineup: Avery Anna, Janelle Monáe, Dominic Fike, T-Pain, and The Killers.

I got there about an hour early and was immediately impressed by the “Freely Village” set up outside. It was open to the public and had free food, drinks, interactive activations, and photo ops. You could tell a lot of intention went into it. The whole concept behind Freely Fest was centered on the importance of First Amendment rights, which include freedom of speech, religion, press, assembly, and petition, and what life might look like without them. One of the most impactful parts for me was a tunnel-style exhibit that felt like a mini museum of local stories tied to these rights. They even gave out special glasses to show a “what if” version where those freedoms were taken away, which made it hit a lot harder.

I made sure to get to my seat early so I could catch every artist, and I’m glad I did. Avery Anna opened the show and completely exceeded my expectations. I had only known her as an up-and-coming country artist, but she had serious stage presence from the moment she walked out. She balanced emotional songs like “Indigo” with Sam Barber and then surprised everyone with a powerful rock cover of “No More Tears” by Ozzy Osbourne. She easily won over the crowd and is definitely someone I’ll keep up with.

Next was Janelle Monáe, who brought a totally different energy. Her sound blends funk, soul, pop, and R&B, and that came through in a really dynamic set with live instrumentation and choreographed dancers. Her visuals and outfits were bold and creative, but what stood out most was her message. She took time to talk about her experience as a Black queer woman and how the First Amendment has impacted her life, which made her performance feel deeper than just entertainment.

Dominic Fike followed, and the Gen Z crowd was clearly there for him. He performed fan favorites like “Babydoll” and “White Keys,” and his stage presence felt very natural, kind of chaotic in a fun way, running and sliding across the stage. Even with that playful energy, he paused to acknowledge the purpose of the festival, calling it a “righteous cause,” which tied his set back into the bigger message of the night.

Then T-Pain came out and completely lit up the arena. His set felt nostalgic in the best way, with hit after hit that had the whole crowd singing along. His performance of “All I Do Is Win” at the end was a standout moment; everyone had their hands up, and the energy in the room was unreal.

Finally, The Killers closed the night, and they did not disappoint. They made a bold move by opening with “Mr. Brightside,” which instantly got the entire arena on their feet. It set the tone for the rest of their set, which included major hits like “When We Were Young,” “Human,” and “All These Things That I’ve Done.” With confetti cannons and nonstop energy, it felt like the perfect finale.

Overall, Freely Fest wasn’t just a concert; it was an experience. It was fun, meaningful, and really well done.

–Sidney Roberts