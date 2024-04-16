Timothy Wayne Signs With Universal Music Group Nashville
Timothy Wayne

Timothy Wayne Signs With Universal Music Group Nashville

Country newcomer Timothy Wayne has signed a major label record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville with new music expected next month. The Franklin, Tennessee native is currently a sophomore at LSU who spends his free time in the recording studio working on his first project and playing live around the southeast. Upcoming dates include a show in Baton Rouge, performances at Nashville’s famed CMA Fest, and several tour dates as support on Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour.

(L-R): UMG Nashville’s Mike Harris, Cindy Mabe, and Lori Christian; Timothy Wayne; UMGN’s Chelsea Blythe; Sandy Howard; UMGN’s Rob Femia and Troy Scott

“Timothy Wayne has been honing his craft, his songs, and his sound around the students and college scene of LSU,” says UMG Nashville Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe. “He’s bringing a new generation of core country music fans to his experiences of growing up around Nashville and country music as well as the country boy lifestyle he is living. He’s such a charismatic, outgoing, genuine artist and it’s exciting to watch Timothy build his era of country music and bring in a rabid fan base of youth culture into country music.”

“I’m so excited to have this opportunity to make and record music with UMG Nashville. This has been a dream of mine and I am working hard on music that I can’t wait to share with everyone.” – Timothy Wayne

BEST Nashville Concert Tickets!

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Happy Birthday Hatch Show Print!

Happy Birthday Hatch Show Print!

Yesterday, the staff of Hatch Show Print celebrated the shop’s 145th anniversary, which takes place …