Timothy Wayne Signs With Universal Music Group Nashville

Country newcomer Timothy Wayne has signed a major label record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville with new music expected next month. The Franklin, Tennessee native is currently a sophomore at LSU who spends his free time in the recording studio working on his first project and playing live around the southeast. Upcoming dates include a show in Baton Rouge, performances at Nashville’s famed CMA Fest, and several tour dates as support on Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour.

“Timothy Wayne has been honing his craft, his songs, and his sound around the students and college scene of LSU,” says UMG Nashville Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe. “He’s bringing a new generation of core country music fans to his experiences of growing up around Nashville and country music as well as the country boy lifestyle he is living. He’s such a charismatic, outgoing, genuine artist and it’s exciting to watch Timothy build his era of country music and bring in a rabid fan base of youth culture into country music.”

“I’m so excited to have this opportunity to make and record music with UMG Nashville. This has been a dream of mine and I am working hard on music that I can’t wait to share with everyone.” – Timothy Wayne

