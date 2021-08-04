Cole Swindell Celebrates 10 Number 1 Singles

Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum rising star Cole Swindell is celebrating again today with a 2nd week in the No. 1 spot at the top of the Billboard country singles chart with his 10th career No. 1 single “Single Saturday Night.” “Single Saturday Night” was written by Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy and Mark Holman and produced by Michael Carter.

The Georgia native’s 2-week No. 1 single has been streamed globally over 180 million times and adds to his over 4 BILLION global career streams. Swindell was also recognized last week for having reached over 15 million in total US track equivalents.

Swindell was in downtown Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater earlier this week to perform the two-week No. 1 “Single Saturday Night” with his friend and superstar Luke Bryan as part of the Country Music Association’s “CMA Summer Jam,” a three-hour artist-curated primetime television special that will air Thursday, Sept. 2 on ABC (8:00-11:00 PM/ET). He joins more than 20 of the biggest stars in country music including Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Mirdanda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam all performing from Ascend Amphitheater.

Swindell is on the road headlining his own shows in California and Nevada this week. Swindell will hit the road with Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road Tour which kicks off August 20 in Bangor, ME.