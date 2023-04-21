Cody Jinks Stacks Up The Heavy Metal

Songwriter and musician Cody Jinks has earned new RIAA Certifications for his songs “Loud and Heavy” (2x Platinum), “Hippies & Cowboys” (Platinum), “Must Be The Whiskey” (Platinum), “Mamma Song” (Gold), “I’m Not The Devil” (Gold) and “Cast No Stones” (Gold) as well as for his acclaimed album, Adobe Sessions (Gold).

The certifications add to another landmark year for Jinks, who will continue to tour through this summer with upcoming headline shows around the country. Jinks will also join Eric Church for select dates in August. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Jinks was recently named Music Row’s 2023 Independent Artist of the Year after receiving the most radio spins for an independent artist last year—his second time receiving the award. Jinks also recently launched his label, Late August Records, in an unprecedented deal with The Orchard. The label will continue to be led by Jinks and his longtime manager, Arthur Penhallow, Jr., with the addition of Stephanie Hudacek leading the label’s new Nashville office.

Committed to supporting and protecting artists, Jinks and Late August Records recently announced the label’s first signing: emerging singer, songwriter and guitarist Erin Viancourt. A Cleveland native who now calls the road home, Viancourt is set to release her debut album this summer. Additional details to come soon.

Throughout his ground-breaking career, Jinks has sold over 2 million equivalent units, garnered over 3 billion streams across platforms, has 2.6 million monthly Spotify listeners and recently received Pandora Radio’s Billions Award, after receiving 1 billion streams on the platform. One of music’s most prolific artists, Jinks is currently working on his eleventh studio album, slated for release this fall.