CMT Award Winners

The fans have spoken and winners have been revealed as the biggest names in music, film, television and sports gathered together in Nashville tonight for the 2021 “CMT Music Awards.” Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini + Kane Brown, the live show from Bridgestone Arena featured epic performances, the most-ever collaborations, and two world premieres as part of country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show.

Both hosts walked away winners. Kane Brown reclaimed the winner’s podium for “Male Video of the Year,” two years after he last won the category (2019), and also won “Collaborative Video of the Year” with Chris Young, making these his third and fourth career CMT Music Award wins. Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini won her very first CMT Music Award for “CMT Performance of the Year” for her performance from last year’s awards show with Halsey for “The Other Girl.”

Little Big Town also increased their career total wins to four, with a win this year for “Duo/Group Video of the Year.” Meanwhile, Gabby Barrett followed up her “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award last year with a win for “Female Video of the Year” this year. Longtime fan favorite Taylor Swift returned to the CMT winner’s circle with her ninth award, this time for the Social Category: “Best Family Feature.”

The night culminated with Anthony Mackie making his “CMT Music Awards” debut to present the night’s most coveted award, “Video of the Year,” to Carrie Underwood and John Legend, with Underwood surprising her fans as she walked onto stage and to accept her award. Carrie remains the most awarded artist in CMT history with 23 career wins.

Tonight marks first-time wins for Kelsea Ballerini, as well as Halsey, John Legend and Dylan Scott.

The 2021 “CMT Music Awards” winners include:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood & John Legend – “Hallelujah”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown – “Worship You”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey – “The Other Girl”

CMT SOCIAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR – “BEST FAMILY FEATURE”

Taylor Swift – “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)”

CMT EQUAL PLAY AWARD

Linda Martell

The 2021 “CMT Music Awards” featured performances by today’s most popular music artists, including BRELAND + Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne + Dierks Bentley, Chris Young + Kane Brown, H.E.R. + Chris Stapleton, Ingrid Andress + JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini + Paul Klein from LANY, Lady A + Carly Pearce + Lindsay Ell, Lauren Alaina + Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert + Jack Ingram + Jon Randall, NEEDTOBREATHE + Carrie Underwood, and Thomas Rhett. Additionally, Blanco Brown, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts performed as part of the Ram Trucks Side Stage.