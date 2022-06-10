Chris Young Hits 5 Billion Streams

Chris Young has surpassed the milestone of 5 Billion streams across his catalog worldwide, which includes twelve No. 1 singles to date. Additionally, Chris’s Famous Friends and Losing Sleep albums have been certified Gold by the R.I.A.A., earning an impressive 24 total career certifications of Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects. The 36-year-old was presented with a special plaque commemorating these achievements by his RCA Records Nashville team during his 21st annual Fan Club party at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl yesterday.

The recognition comes on the heels of last week’s release of Chris Young’s expanded version of his , Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition). In addition to the award-winning, multi-week No. 1 “Famous Friends” with Kane Brown and “At The End of a Bar,” his top 15 and rising single with Mitchell Tenpenny, the project features six new sides. New collaborations include “Music Note” with Jimmie Allen, and “Everybody Needs A Song” with Old Dominion. Two new solo songs – “If I Knew What Was Good For Me” and “Like A Slow Song” — as well as acoustic versions of fan favorites “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Think of You” with Cassadee Pope round out the twenty sides on the new release, all produced or co-produced by Chris.