Chris Tomlin’s Good Friday Concert Is Back

After having to postpone the annual event due to the global pandemic, Chris Tomlin is thrilled to announce the return of the Good Friday Nashville concert to Bridgestone Arena on Friday, April 15, 2022. Since its inception in 2017 Good Friday Nashville has sold out each year, smashing attendance records by becoming the largest ticketed Christian concert in the history of the venue and continuing to accomplish similar feats each year. Plans are currently in place for Chris to continue the Good Friday concerts indefinitely. GET TICKETS HERE.

“After two years of having to worship together virtually due to COVID, I am so excited to be coming back to Bridgestone Arena, live and in person, for Good Friday Nashville,” shared Chris. “What an incredible opportunity to gather again as a church and as a local community to remember the hope we have in Jesus because of His sacrifice on the cross.”

Good Friday Nashville benefits the foster care and adoption crisis through ‘For Others’, a non-profit foundation created by Tomlin and his wife Lauren, the non-profit aims to close the gap between children-in-need and capable care providers through raising awareness, maximizing resources and mobilizing communities.

“Good Friday Nashville is one of the most rewarding things I have ever been a part of. When this event began 5 years ago, I had a dream it might become an annual thing…a tradition for family and friends to come together, to celebrate, to remember,” shared Chris. “As we got closer to that first Good Friday, I felt a need to make this night more than just a concert. My wife, Lauren, and I had felt a calling to shed light on the foster care and adoption crisis in our nation. It was through that and our first Good Friday that our non-profit, For Others, came to be. And so, each year Good Friday Nashville benefits helping children find forever homes across our state. So, when you join us for this powerful night of worship… know that you are a part of making a difference in so many lives.”

‘For Others’ will host an inaugural private vision gathering on April 14 that will include five separate experiences by bringing together a very select group of difference-makers who have a heart for solving America’s foster care crisis. Among those experiences is a celebrity golf tournament, private concert, and auction. Participants include Marcus Allen, Mike Fisher, Eddie George, Kirk Herbstreit, Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line), Charles Kelley (Lady A), Shay Mooney (Dan & Shay), Willie Robertson, Ben Roethlisberger, Chris Tomlin, Daryll Strawberry, TobyMac, Brett Young, and Ben Zobrist.

During the pandemic in both 2020 and 2021 when a live concert was not possible, Chris was committed to finding a way to maintain the tradition in light of the inability to gather together physically. Chris called his friends to help and to partner together for Good Friday – Worldwide. The television network TBN and more than 30 radio stations offered their support to bring the world together during this time. The virtual concert delivered the message of hope that comes from the cross while uniting the church in worship. The television broadcast was seen in 32 countries around the globe.

Each of the previous Good Friday Nashville concerts, Chris has surprised concert goers by inviting special guests including Hilary Scott (Lady A) in 2017, Rascal Flatts in 2018 and Lauren Daigle in 2019 to the stage. The tradition continued during Good Friday – Worldwide with guests We The Kingdom and Pat Barrett in 2020 and Lady A in 2021. This year’s historic return will be no exception.