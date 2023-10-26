Chris Stapleton Coming To Bridgestone

Chris Stapleton will continue his “All-American Road Show” tour through next summer including newly confirmed shows with a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena GET TICKETS HERE. Special guests on the tour, which is produced by Live Nation, include Sheryl Crow, Elle King, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Willie Nelson and Family, Grace Potter, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart, Turnpike Troubadours, The War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the new dates will go on-sale next Friday, November 3 at 10:00am local time. Ticket details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour. Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show.” Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for the 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 15x ACM Award-winner, who will release his highly anticipated new album, Higher, November 10 on Mercury Nashville (pre-order/pre-save). Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, Higher was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A and showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility across 14 songs that defy genre.

Stapleton is nominated for three more awards at this year’s 57th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year (“We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Carly Pearce). The awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville on ABC Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Alongside Stapleton (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), the new album features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine) and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

In the past year Stapleton was named Entertainer of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards—resulting in a prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award—and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards—his sixth time earning the award, setting the record for most wins ever in the category.

The new album follows 2020’s acclaimed Starting Over, which went on to win three awards at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs: Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”) and Best Country Song (“Cold”) in addition to earning Album of the Year honors at both the CMA and ACM Awards.