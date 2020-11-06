Chris Lane On One Year Of Marriage

Chris Lane and his wife Lauren are celebrating their one-year anniversary with an inside look at their newlywed life. The clip above chronicles their journey since tying the knot, including hitting the road on Lane’s BIG, BIG PLANS TOUR, buying a home, adopting two rescue dogs (Cooper & Chloe) and more. Gushing over the fact that “the couple’s love is literally the stuff of country songs”.

The couple wed in Nashville, TN, in October 2019 after Lane popped the question with “Big, Big Plans” – his GOLD-certified single now Top 10-and-climbing on Country radio. Penned by Lane alongside Jacob Durrett and Ernest Keith Smith, “Big, Big Plans” has racked up more than 127 MILLION on-demand streams.

“Big, Big Plans” continues to strike a chord by inspiring fan proposals captured on social media, after Lane’s BIG, BIG PLANS TOUR saw more than 20 on-stage proposals.