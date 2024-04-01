Chayce Beckham Scores His First Career Number One

Chayce Beckham scored his first #1 on both Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts with his solo-written, PLATINUM single “23.” Streaming over 5.8 MILLION per week with over 391 MILLION total global on-demand streams and more than 10 MILLION YouTube views, the iTunes All Genre #1 song is featured on Beckham’s debut album, Bad For Me, arriving this Friday, April 5 via 19 Recordings/Wheelhouse Records/BMG.

“I still can’t believe or process ’23’ is #1 at country radio,” says Beckham. “I wrote this song when I had nothing to my name. Fast forwarding to now, to living out my dream, I just feel so blessed. I want to shake every single person’s hand that made this possible – thank you.”

As reported by Billboard: “23” is the first Country Airplay #1 written by a single person since Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s self-authored “Fast Car” last July. However, prior to “23,” the last Country Airplay #1 solely written by the soloist who also recorded it was Taylor Swift’s “Ours” in 2012.

Additionally, the Amazon Music “Breakthrough Artist to Watch” and CMT Listen Up artist has solidified himself alongside superstars Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson, as the fourth winner of American Idol to hit the Billboard Country Airplay Top 10. Beckham has also been Nominated at this year’s CMT Music Awards for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year.

