Charlie Daniels Reveals Volunteer Jam Lineup

During a tumultuous time in our nation, country and southern rock icon Charlie Daniels is giving fans something to look forward to. Late last year, the Country Music Hall of Fame singer announced the return of his legendary Volunteer Jam. Headlined by The Charlie Daniels Band (CDB), the concert is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15 at 7:00 p.m./CT at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Today, Daniels revealed the star-studded lineup for the show. Joining the CDB on the big night are Trace Adkins, Justin Moore, The Marshall Tucker Band, Chris Janson, Charley Pride, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb’ Mo’, The Outlaws, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Devon Allman & Duane Betts, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Rhett Akins, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay.

“With so many kinds of music and so many artists from different fields and different eras, this is shaping up to be the most unique Jam yet,” says Daniels. “We’ve been adding acts at a dizzying pace, and we ain’t even near bout done. Just the end of the Jam will feature enough top-line guitar pickers to shake the walls. Gonna make some special memories with this one.”

To give thanks during a time of uncertainty, the CDB and event organizers are donating 500 concert tickets to volunteers who have participated in recent emergency relief efforts across Middle Tennessee. The tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“My career with Charlie Daniels has spanned over 46 years, and I have been blessed to have been a part of every Volunteer Jam since its inception in 1974,” notes Daniels’ manager David Corlew. “This concert will offer musical diversity at its finest. As we continue to face the devastation of tornadoes, flooding, and COVID-19, we will honor our citizens of the great Volunteer State. We will be offering a limited amount of free tickets for those who have served during what is the worst series of tragic events in our state’s and nation’s history. The ‘Volunteer Spirit’ will truly shine on September 15.”

