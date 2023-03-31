Caylee Hammack Releases “History Of Repeating”

Capitol Records Nashville’s Caylee Hammack is back with an emotionally raw new song “History Of Repeating” released today, (watch above). Hammack, co-wrote the song with Ashley McBryde and Nicolette Hayford (Pillbox Patti) and co-produced it with Dann Huff. The song shows Hammack’s bold vocals as she dives deep into the inner battles of repeating old habits when dealing with heartache.

“Love is my weakness, my kryptonite even,” shared Hammack. “It’s the small girl inside of me looking for true love, and really believing I’m going to find it. This song is a very honest admission of some bad decisions that I think anyone can relate to making… those decisions sometimes we repeat, even though we know it’s not what is best for us. The humanness of our habits and hearts and a swig of Jack Daniel’s for flavor.”

Hammack just returned from overseas at the C2C Festival with performances in London, Dublin and Glasgow and has recently announced stops as part of Dierks Bentley’s upcoming Gravel & Gold Tour. Hammack has previously brought her unforgettable live set to opening slots for Reba, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne and some of country music’s biggest festivals.

Her latest album “IF IT WASN’T FOR YOU” has 13 tracks set that sees Hammack with writer and producer credits on every track. She was recently featured on several tracks from Ashley McBryde’s Lindeville including “Brenda Put Your Bra On,” “Bonfire at Tina’s,” and “When Will I Be Loved.”