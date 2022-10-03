Cavefest Artist Spotlight: Leftover Salmon

Colorado based Leftover Salmon marked their 30-year anniversary in 2019. Built around the core of founding members Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman, the band is now powered by banjo wiz Andy Thorn and driven by the steady rhythm section of bassist Greg Garrison and drummer Alwyn Robinson. This line-up is continuing the long, storied history of Salmon, which first found them emerging from the progressive bluegrass world and coming of age as one the original jam bands, before rising to become architects of what has become known as Jamgrass. Leftover Salmon were pivotal in creating a musical climate where bands schooled in the traditional rules of bluegrass could break free of those bonds, using nontraditional instrumentation and tapping into their innate ability to push songs in new psychedelic directions live.

Salmon is a band that has never stood still; they are constantly changing, evolving, and inspiring. If someone wanted to understand what Americana music is, they could do no better than to go to a Leftover Salmon show for a musical tour, with the band taking them to Appalachia for an old-time bluegrass song, stopping at Bourbon Street in New Orleans for a swampy Cajun-influenced number, to the hallowed halls of the Ryman in Nashville, before returning to the mountains of Colorado to fire one up.

Only 5 more days until Cavefest. It’s just a short road trip to Pelham Tennessee from Nashville so let’s go! Get your tickets HERE.