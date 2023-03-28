Carson Peters and Iron Mountain Sign With Billy Blue Records

Billy Blue Records has signed bluegrass band, Carson Peters and Iron Mountain. The band is led by Carson Peters, from Piney Flats, TN. Carson has made numerous national TV appearances including his performance on the fiddle with bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. Most recently, Carson appeared on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021, where he received a coveted 4-chair turn. The band contains not one but two father-son combinations: Carson and his father, Jamie Peters, and Ben Marshall and Eric Marshall from Mount Airy, NC. Austin Tate (Marion, VA) and James McDowell (Hendersonville, NC) round out this group of players and singers.

Jerry Salley, Billy Blue’s A&R and Creative Director shares, “Carson Peters has been an accomplished musician since he was very young. I was aware of his talent, but had never met him until a few months ago while playing a show with friends at the world famous Station Inn in Nashville. We invited him to join us on stage. Once I heard him sing and play and experienced the audience’s enthusiastic response, I was hopeful we could be involved in his career. Carson and the talented band are poised to make a big mark in bluegrass music. All of us at Billy Blue Records are grateful for the opportunity to work with them. We are excited to represent their music and introduce their talents to the world. Their energetic brand of bluegrass has an incredible future!”

Carson Peters comments, “First and foremost, my bandmates and I are thankful to God for giving us this awesome opportunity to sign with Billy Blue. We have worked very hard to get where we are as a band, and it is a blessing to see that it is beginning to pay off! We can’t wait to work with the good folks at Billy Blue and put out some great traditional bluegrass music.” Stay tuned for new music from Carson Peters and Iron Mountain this Spring and click HERE for more information.