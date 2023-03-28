Carly Pearce Scores Her 4th Number One

Fresh off her historic GRAMMY® Award win, reigning ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce has earned her fourth career No. 1 at Country radio with “What He Didn’t Do” (Big Machine Records) as the song officially reigns atop the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart.

The gold-certified hit has amassed over 235 million streams to date while its official music video is currently nominated for CMT Female Video of the Year. The 10x CMT Music Awards nominee is also up for Performance of the Year and will perform at the live show on Sunday, April 2 which will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8/7c.

Of the achievement Pearce said, “I wrote ‘What He Didn’t Do’ at a time when I needed to be reminded of my worth and that I deserved better. I knew it was special from the moment we wrote it. It is a song about hope, reminding yourself what you deserve moving forward. Out of all of my singles, this one I am most proud of. I am thankful that country radio wrapped their arms around it to allow fans to hear the message.”

Pearce is also celebrating the release of her latest album 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City) (released March 24 via Big Machine Records) which marks Pearce’s first live album and closes the chapter on her pivotal 29 journey. Produced by Pearce alongside David Clauss, 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City) is a live retelling of her critically-acclaimed and commercially-lauded album 29, recorded during a concert event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville and featuring appearances from special guests Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”), Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), The Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), and Jenee Fleenor (“29”). Previously released tracks from the upcoming album include “What He Didn’t Do (Live From Music City)” and “Never Wanted To Be That Girl (Live From Music City).

“I grew up listening to live records dreaming of the day I would have one of my own,” said Pearce. “29: Written In Stone changed my life in many ways, and after hearing the reaction of the crowd every night on the 29 Tour, I knew I wanted it to live on forever. This release marks the end of this chapter, which was so beautiful and unexpected, and I am excited for people to hear what I have been working so hard on.”

Pearce just completed an 18-show run as special guest on Blake Shelton’s Back To The Honky Tonk Tour. The Grand Ole Opry member will also return to the Opry stage on April 11 for her landmark 100th performance since making her 2015 debut.