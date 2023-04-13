Carly Pearce Celebrates 100th Opry Performance

ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce notched another career milestone last night as she made her 100th performance at the Grand Ole Opry since making her debut in 2015. Her performance is set to air on Opry Live on Circle Network Saturday, April 22 at 9/8c pm.

The special set from Pearce closed out the night at the Opry, and featured a slew of surprise special guest performances. Ashley McBryde joined Pearce to perform their GRAMMY® Award-winning hit “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” while fellow Kentucky native Ricky Skaggs – who inducted Pearce into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame last year – performed a rendition of Bill Monroe’s “Blue Moon of Kentucky.” The Isaacs’ Ben and Sonja Isaacs lent their voices on Pearce’s performance of “Easy Going” while Lady A’s Charles Kelley joined Pearce for her second No. 1 and now 3X Platinum-certified hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” The two first performed the song together at the 54th Annual CMA Awards in November 2020.

Pearce performed her most recent No. 1 song “What He Didn’t Do” solo, and was also honored with multiple plaques backstage before her set by executives from Big Machine Label Group, Opry Entertainment and RIAA – one to commemorate the song’s RIAA platinum certification as well as a second plaque in celebration of Pearce’s impressive career-to-date accomplishments including her 4 ACM Awards, 3 CMA Awards, 2022 CMT honor for Artist of the Year, 4 No. 1 Country radio singles, multiple RIAA certifications, 2+ billion global streams, and more.