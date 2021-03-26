Brantley Gilbert To Host Trail Ride

In his 15-year career, Brantley Gilbert has always made a point to celebrate and uplift those that deserve additional recognition and support: servicemen and servicewomen; veterans and veteran farmers; and his fans made up of blue-collar and hard-working individuals. With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in difficult times for those in the entertainment industry, the Georgia-native decided to get creative with a way to reconnect with his fans while providing relief to those now out of work.

On Saturday, April 17, Gilbert will host 500 fans on three separate trail rides at Brimstone® Recreation in Huntsville, Tenn., followed by a live show presented by Whiskey Jam. Entry tickets are available for $50 per person and all proceeds will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of The Academy of Country Music, going directly to their COVID-19 Response Fund. Tickets are available HERE. Entry tickets do not include the $28 Brimstone® Recreation trail pass required to participate. They can be purchased HERE.

“I wanted to come up with a way to give back during this difficult time in our industry, and I also wanted to give folks something safe and fun to look forward to,” shares Gilbert. “All my fans know I’m a bit of an enthusiast when it comes to cars, bikes and off-road vehicles, so a trail ride in the great outdoors is the perfect adventure.

“I’m so grateful for our partners who have come aboard to help us make this a meaningful event for ACM Lifting Lives,” he continues. “They’ve done so much since the start of this pandemic, and we wanted to help them support even more folks until we can all get back on the road.”

“Brantley has been such a wonderful partner to our fund,” shares Lyndsay Cruz, Executive Director of ACM Lifting Lives. “He and his team came to us at an important moment to lend their help finding ways to raise money for our colleagues who are still in immediate financial need due to the pandemic. We are grateful to be the beneficiaries of his inaugural trail ride.”

A longtime partner of the “Hard Days” singer and songwriter, Polaris is supporting Gilbert’s event, providing swag bags to the first 130 ticket buyers, along with a RZR Trail S 1000 Ultimate that will be available for auction, while Camping World will donate an off-road vehicle trailer for auction. Additional partners include Gander Outdoors, Traeger Grills, Whiskey Jam and Appalachia Made Co. Items for auction will be available for bids later this spring on Prizeo.

Since the original launch of the Fund, $3.5 million was raised and distributed thanks to many sponsors and individuals. Funds were quickly dispersed to hundreds of people in the Country music community in need and who met the criteria.

Gilbert released Fire & Brimstone (Deluxe Edition) nearly one year after the release of his fifth studio album, featuring two new songs, including latest single “Hard Days,” currently making its way up the charts, and “Old Friends,” a somber, reflective ballad written after the passing of Gilbert’s longtime friend and crewmember Al Ditch.