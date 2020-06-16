Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Brad Paisley To Appear On Amazon’s Docuseries ‘Regular Heroes‘
Regular Heroes

Brad Paisley To Appear On Amazon’s Docuseries ‘Regular Heroes‘

The Amazon Original docuseries Regular Heroes is continuing to highlight the contributions and personal sacrifices of just some of today's most generous individuals who are going above and beyond to support their communities during the COVID-19 crisis. These timely new episodes, filmed over the last few weeks, will feature a doctor, animal rescue worker, drive-in theater owner, farmer, emergency vehicle technician, bus driver, inventor, pediatric nurse practitioner and art supplier. Additionally, professional basketball player and Olympic gold medalist Chris Paul, Grammy-winning country music entertainer and songwriter Brad Paisley and professional football player J.J. Watt will make special guest appearances, surprising these heroes with donations of goods, services and more so that they each can continue to pay it forward in their communities.

As previously announced, the eight-part docuseries, which premiered on May 8th with a special guest appearance by Alicia Keys, shines the spotlight on these heroes’ tireless work and amplifies their efforts across America. New episodes of Regular Heroes will be available every Friday through July 3rd in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, and in all other territories on the following Tuesdays.s and more so that they each can continue to pay it forward in their communities.

Episode 6 titled “The Farmer, the Mechanic, and the Bus Driver” will air Friday, June 19. In the episode, Brad Paisley will surprise these heroes with special donations so that they can continue to pay it forward in their communities.

