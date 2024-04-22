TONIGHT! Showbiz-Ro Music Takes Over Commons Club

Showbiz-Ro Music is taking over Virgin Hotel’s Commons Club tonight! Founded by music industry veterans Liz Morin and Ronna Reeves, since forming, Showbiz-Ro has been responsible for securing cuts by several major label artists, including: Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Jimmie Allen, Randy Houser, Lee Brice, Chase Rice, Trace Adkins, among many others, additionally they have found success in the film/tv world with multiple placements in the popular show Nashville, among others. In the past few years, they have been instrumental in launching the careers of new artists Brett Young (Big Machine) and Abby Anderson (Black River). They have celebrated four number one singles as a company.

So come out and see the amazing talent they’ve assembled including Kylie Hughes, Chris Andreucci, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Lane Smith, Aron Rosing, Bri Fletcher, Emily Brooke, Kaleb Sanders and Nick Davisson. The show starts at 6:00pm at Virgin Hotel, 1 Music Square West, Nashville.

