Brad Paisley Joins UNITED24 To Help Rebuild Ukraine

Brad Paisley is joining the team of UNITED24 as an ambassador to support the Rebuild Ukraine program. UNITED24 was launched by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the main venue for collecting charitable donations in support of rebuilding and restoring homes damaged by the current war. This reconstruction plan is the largest rebuilding project in Ukraine since the second World War. Donate HERE.

UNITED24’s new ambassador Paisley was introduced in the now-standard tradition during an online call with President Zelenskyy where he thanked Paisley for his support of Ukrainians:

“I am happy that you decided to join, especially the Rebuild Ukraine program. Many peoples’ lives have been destroyed. Now we need to work with as many famous people as possible, who will draw attention to the restoration of homes for Ukrainians who’ve suffered from the war,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I am not alone in wanting to help Ukraine,” shared Paisley. “But like a lot of people in America, until now I haven’t been sure exactly how to lend a hand from over here in the U.S. I count myself very lucky to have been given a platform that will allow me to do that very thing. As an American, I see how very similar we are, how we share so many common values with these brave people in Ukraine, and I’m focusing my efforts on helping Ukrainian families rebuild and return to their homes.”

In 2022, Paisley supported Ukraine by participating in the ‘Ukraine: Answering the Call’ charity telethon, broadcast in prime time in the USA.