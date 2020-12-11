Brad & Kimberly Williams Paisley Invite You To Join Important Webinar

In a rare joint appearance, Brad and Kimberly Williams Paisley will join global humanitarian organization CARE for a virtual conversation about the global hunger crisis on Monday December 14 at 12:30pm ET.

The Paisleys have been incredible advocates for ending hunger for many years, but with COVID-19 decimating economies around the world, the issue has never been more urgent. Food insecurity is projected to affect 50 million Americans and 2 billion people around the world this year due to the pandemic. The couple will join CARE CEO Michelle Nunn to discuss CARE’s worldwide response to hunger and the Paisleys personal efforts to end hunger in their Nashville community, with The Store, the free grocery market they opened at the beginning of the year.

The conversation will focus on the staggering effects of food insecurity on families and communities and shed light on the power of food to provide dignity and comfort. There will also be a short Q&A session.

CARE Virtual Speaker Series with Brad and Kimberly Williams Paisley

What: A conversation on hunger and community service

When: Monday, December 14

Time: 12:30-1pm ET

Where: Join us virtually!

Register:Here