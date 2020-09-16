Bonnaroo Announces Livestreaming Event

Bonnaroo has unveiled full details for Virtual ROO-ALITY , a free three-night live broadcast airing exclusively via YouTube. The livestreaming event will celebrate the beloved annual festival with a remarkable range of programming, spanning brand new live performances, unique original content, and archival sets captured at Bonnaroo’s home at Great Stage Park in Manchester, TN. Virtual ROO-ALITY will stream live on September 24-26 beginning at 4:30pm CT each day exclusively at the official Bonnaroo YouTube channel. A complete schedule will be announced soon.

Virtual ROO-ALITY will deliver a spectacular lineup of headliners, which like Bonnaroo itself, showcases the greatest artists from a breathtakingly diverse range of musical genres. Topping the bill are 13 legendary live performances from Bonnaroo’s spectacular archive, including Dave Matthews and Friends, Metallica, The White Stripes, James Brown, My Morning Jacket, Alabama Shakes, and more. Among the undeniable highlights will be the full-length streaming premiere of the Beastie Boys’ historic final concert performance, held at Bonnaroo on June 12, 2009.

In addition, Virtual ROO-ALITY will offer new performances from more than 35 legendary artists, rising stars, and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, including Nathaniel Rateliff, Chromeo, Big Gigantic, Bruce Hornsby Feat. James Mercer, Rob Moose & Polo G, Old Crow Medicine Show’s Bonnarootenanny , Denzel Curry, Lennon Stella, Billy Strings, Action Bronson, CloZee, Moon Taxi, Live from Tipitina’s featuring Galactic and Tank and The Bangas, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Goose, Live from Graduate Nashville curated by Music City tastemaker Whiskey Jam featuring Ashley McBryde, Ingrid Andress, Devin Dawson and ERNEST, and many more.

Bonnaroo has always been about more than just music. Just like the festival does onsite every year, Virtual ROO-ALITY will present viewers with a wide array of original programming, additional activities and exclusive experiences throughout the three-day event. Bonnaroovians will be able to twerk their way through the kitchen as Big Freedia shares her recipe for Booty Poppin’ Potatoes, rule the mic at “Bonnaroke with Allen Stone,” gain some knowledge during “Food Conversations with Action Bronson Live From Greenpoint,” and rock the official “ Robe Rage ” satin robe during Bonnaroo’s “Robe Rage” late night dance parties. Not-to-be-missed segments also include the virtual Sanctuary of Self Love, the Dog Dance Party, Bonnaroo Campfire Tales and Cheers to Live.

As part of the virtual Sanctuary of Self Love curated by Hayley Williams, Bonnaroovians can experience engaging conversations about important topics including the digital space and mental health, diversity in wellness, and the origins of gender with panelists ranging from Charli XCX, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Laura Jane Grace, Blair Imani, Maryam Ajai, and more. In addition, Sanctuary of Self Love will also present a remarkable “Conversation on Meditation, Creativity, and Consciousness” with visionary filmmaker David Lynch and meditation leader Bob Roth, as well as a special endorphin boost via “Sweatfest” with 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated dancer/choreographer Ryan Heffington. To help continue the work and journey of these esteemed panelists, Toyota will donate $30,000 in grants to Therapy For Black Girls , Dive In Well , Creative Futures Collective , The Orenda Tribe and The Okra Project . Additionally, Bonnaroo will make a donation to the David Lynch Foundation .

Bonnaroo has teamed with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and the brand’s Vodka for Dog People program to create the Virtual ROO-ALITY Dog Dance Party, featuring a special guest appearance from DJ Mel. The daily event will offer viewers and their furry plus-ones a chance to stretch their legs and get their groove on, all while showing support for Manchester, TN’s Coffee County Humane Society .

Everyone who has been to Bonnaroo has a unique story to tell. Bonnaroo Campfire Tales, presented by TWIX® Cookies & Crème , will see a variety of top artists and familiar faces gather around a virtual campfire to share their most amazing tales from the Farm.

Bonnaroo has partnered with BACARDÍ for Cheers to Live, a series showcasing the impact of the live arts from stages of historic theaters that ripple through the entire community and its culture. In each segment, a local bartender will be on hand to share a tutorial on mixing a drink, and Bonnaroovians will learn about a variety of non-profit venues in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, and Memphis, what their existence means to their community, and how they can show support.

