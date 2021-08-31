Bonnaroo 2021 Canceled

Just in from Bonnaroo: We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.

We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.

Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022! (specific dates TBA)

All tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment. More info HERE.

If you purchased tickets on Nashville.com, email ticketsupport@nashville.com for assistance and be sure to include your order number.

