WATCH “CMA SUMMER JAM” TONIGHT!

“CMA Summer Jam” is on TONIGHT! Country’s Hottest Night features unforgettable moments from the open-air Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville. Watch the hottest performances of the summer on Sept. 2 at 8|7c on ABC.

WHO’S PLAYING Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, and Dwight Yoakam.

CMA Summer Jam Will Air Beginning At The Following Local Times:

Eastern: 8pm

Central: 7pm

Mountain: 7pm

Pacific: 8pm

Alaska: 7pm

Hawaii: 7pm

