Pilgrimage Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

The lineup for this year’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is officially set, with Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers leading the bill. The annual festival will return on September 24 & 25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Two-day GA and VIP passes go on sale tomorrow, Thursday (4/21) at 10 a.m. CT.

The 2022 event will be Pilgrimage’s eighth year, with artists scheduled to perform across five stages on the festival grounds. Announced acts include Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Marty Stuart, Celisse, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Butch Walker, Black Joe Lewis, Adia Victoria, Bones Owens, Brittney Spencer, Jensen McRae and many more.

Fans who purchase VIP passes will score enhanced offerings including exclusive stage-front viewing areas at the festival’s two main stages, dedicated festival entry, access to the VIP Village Pavilion as well as exclusive food and beverage options like a wine lounge, mixology spirits bar, frozen drink wall and more, all of which will be available for purchase to VIP ticket holders.

Founded by Better Than Ezra singer and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, Pilgrimage is dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds including chefs, artisans, jewelers, brewers and more. Beyond music, Pilgrimage Festival features historic music cities sharing their stories at the Americana Music Triangle Experience, local craftsman selling their wares in Makers Village, a food truck park with 16 of the area’s best culinary offerings on wheels, 30 beers on tap at the Craft Beer Hall and Pilgrimage Festival’s Culinary Program, which boasts over 40 local and regional restaurants and cafes.