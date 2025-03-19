BMI’s “Rooftop On The Row” Announces 2025 Lineup

BMI’s popular Rooftop On The Row concert series, presented by George Dickel Whisky, is back for its seventh season, kicking off on April 28th. This exclusive, invitation-only event transforms the BMI Nashville office into a vibrant rooftop venue, offering an unforgettable evening of live music against the stunning backdrop of Music City’s skyline.

The 2025 series launches with rising stars Thomas Edwards, Colt Graves, and THEBROSFRESH, setting the tone for a lineup stacked with both emerging and established talent. Throughout the season, audiences will experience performances from Lukas Nelson and Kaitlin Butts (May 28th), Tucker Wetmore and Tanner Adell (July 15th), and Vincent Mason and Max McNown (August 12th). DJ Smoke will keep the energy high between sets, and the season will wrap up in style on September 9th with a special AMERICANAFEST kickoff showcase—artist lineup to be announced soon.

2025 Rooftop On The Row Lineup:• April 28 – Thomas Edwards, Colt Graves & THEBROSFRESH

• May 28 – Lukas Nelson & Kaitlin Butts

• July 15 – Tucker Wetmore & Tanner Adell

• August 12 – Vincent Mason & Max McNown

• September 9 – TBA for AMERICANAFEST Kickoff

“Over the years, Rooftop On The Row has become an integral part of Nashville’s music scene, providing an exclusive platform for BMI’s rising stars at a pivotal stage in their careers,” says Mason Hunter, BMI’s AVP of Creative in Nashville. “This series has grown into a launchpad where artists can connect directly with both industry insiders and music fans, helping them build lasting momentum.”

Since its debut in 2017, Rooftop On The Row has showcased powerhouse artists including Morgan Wallen, Billy Strings, The War And Treaty, HARDY, K. Michelle, Riley Green, Colbie Caillat, Wyatt Flores, Ella Langley, Maddie & Tae, LOCASH, Dylan Marlowe, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Attendees will enjoy complimentary cocktails, food, and networking opportunities, with this year’s sponsors including George Dickel Whisky, Delta Air Lines, First Horizon, Gallagher Insurance, Red Bull Jukebox, Texas Roadhouse, White Claw, YETI, and Xperi.

Rooftop On The Row continues to be one of Nashville’s must-attend industry events, spotlighting the next generation of country, Americana, and beyond.

