BMI Hosts Historic R&B No. 1 Celebration for Kevin Ross

BMI brought the music industry together in Nashville Tuesday evening (Aug. 19) for a milestone event—the first-ever No. 1 party of its kind in the R&B genre—honoring Kevin Ross’s four-week chart-topper, “Love In The Middle.”

Held at BMI’s Nashville headquarters, the celebration recognized Ross’s breakout success as an independent artist, marking his first career No. 1. The track, co-written and co-produced with powerhouse duo Louis York (GRAMMY-nominated songwriters Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony), spent 10 weeks in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart before securing its historic run at the top.

Hosted by BMI’s Shannon Sanders, the event reunited Ross with Kelly and Harmony, where each shared heartfelt words of gratitude to the Nashville music community for embracing and championing this achievement. Sponsored by Studio Bank, the evening also carried a philanthropic spirit as Kari Barnhart presented a special donation on behalf of Ross, Kelly, and Harmony to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Kevin Ross is a GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and performer from Washington, D.C., celebrated for his smooth vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and genre-blending vision. Since his breakthrough with “Long Song Away,” Ross has built an impressive catalog, collaborated with icons such as Babyface, Toni Braxton, and Trey Songz, and headlined sold-out shows nationwide. In 2019, he launched his own label, Art Society Music Group, as a way to champion independence and creative freedom. His 2025 hit “Love In The Middle” became his first No. 1 as an indie artist, holding the top spot on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart for four consecutive weeks.

Ross’s success with “Love In The Middle” not only marks a career-defining moment, but also represents a watershed achievement for R&B within Nashville’s music community. Known primarily as “Music City” for its deep roots in country, Americana, and Christian music, Nashville has increasingly become a home for diverse genres—especially R&B, soul, and hip-hop. Louis York’s Weirdo Workshop collective, Shannon Sanders’s advocacy for Black music in Nashville, and the rise of artists like Ruby Amanfu and Brittney Spencer have all helped create a space where R&B talent can flourish.

The celebration of Ross’s chart-topping hit is not only historic for BMI but also a testament to Nashville’s growing identity as a hub for all genres of music. With Ross leading the charge as an independent artist making history, the city continues to prove that Music City truly means all music.

