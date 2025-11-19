BMI Celebrates Clint Black and the Top Country Songs of 2025

BMI honored the legacy of Clint Black and recognized the year’s top songwriters, songs and publishers at the 2025 BMI Country Awards, held tonight in Nashville. The annual event, now in its 73rd year, celebrated the creators behind Country music’s 50 most-performed songs. BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill hosted the ceremony alongside Chief Revenue & Creative Officer Mike Steinberg and Clay Bradley, BMI’s VP of Creative in Nashville.

Clint Black received this year’s BMI Icon Award, recognizing more than three decades of influential songwriting. Since joining BMI in 1993, Black has earned 22 No. 1 singles — all written or co-written by him — and 20 BMI Country Awards. He now joins a distinguished list of past honorees including Bill Anderson, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Toby Keith, Vince Gill and Randy Owen.

The tribute to Black highlighted some of his biggest hits. Midland opened the evening with “Better Man,” followed by Jamey Johnson performing “Untanglin’ My Mind.” Wynonna Judd and Randy Houser shared vocals on “A Bad Goodbye,” and Riley Green closed the musical salute with “Killin’ Time.”

BMI also celebrated the writers and publishers of the past year’s most-performed songs. Charlie Handsome was named BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, earning recognition for co-writing five of the night’s top songs, including hits by Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Dylan Scott and Blake Shelton.

The record-breaking collaboration “I Had Some Help,” performed by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, was named 2025 BMI Country Song of the Year. The track, published by Big Loud Mountain, Sony/ATV Songs LLC and Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp., debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and held the position for six weeks.

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. earned BMI Publisher of the Year, with 32 of the 50 most-performed songs published under its catalog. The company’s standout titles over the past year include music from Luke Bryan, Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Ella Langley, Bailey Zimmerman and more.

This year marked a record number of first-time honorees, with 38 new award winners recognized. The list included writers behind hits for artists like Megan Moroney, Kane Brown, Dasha, Dylan Scotts, Shaboozey, Koe Wetzel, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore.

