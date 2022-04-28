BlackHawk Continues To Honor Lost Member Van Stephenson

Nineties country hitmakers BlackHawk are returning to the music scene with the upcoming release of never-before-heard songs from the early days of their career. Blue Highway, set for release on Friday, June 24 via BFD / Audium Nashville, features twelve archival tunes from 1992 — but only recently were the tunes mixed and mastered with the addition of bass, drums, electric guitar and mandolin.

The upcoming compilation features the vocals of all three original members of BlackHawk: Henry Paul, Dave Robbins and the late Van Stephenson, who died of cancer in 2001. All twelve album cuts were written by the trio.

“Looking back on BlackHawk’s beginnings, I’m always reminded of the innocence and personal character of our songwriting, and both the fragile beauty and strength of our voices,” says Paul. “For Van and Dave and I, it was magic watching this exciting chapter in our life’s musical journey unfold. This album once again brings the three of us together and sheds light on the dawn of our creation in those early days.”

“This collection of songs brings home the fact that it wasn’t by chance that Van and Henry and I got to have this dance with you,” adds Robbins.

Paul and Robbins are dedicating the upcoming release to the memory of their departed bandmate. Before Stephenson’s passing, the two surviving members made a pact with him to keep BlackHawk alive for years to come.

“Without Van, BlackHawk would have never been, and his uniquely beautiful talent was at the heart of all we did,” explains Paul. “Dave and I continue to honor our last promise made to him by keeping BlackHawk together and doing what we can do help find a cure for cancer.”

In 2006, BlackHawk established the Van Stephenson Cancer Research Fund. Since its inception, the non-profit has has generated over $400,000 for the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. To donate, visit blackhawklive.com/vans-charity.