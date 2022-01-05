Billy Strings Announces Three Ryman Shows

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the spring with newly confirmed shows at including Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium (three nights). Tickets for the spring tour go on-sale this Friday, January 7 at 10:00am CT, get your tickets here.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, who is nominatedin two categories at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Bluegrass Album (Renewal) and Best American Roots Performance (“Love and Regret”). Moreover,

Strings is #2 on Pollstar’s year-end Live 75 chart, after spending 20 weeks on the chart throughout 2021.

Out now via Rounder Records (stream/purchase here), Renewal was produced by Jonathan Wilson and solidifies Strings’ position as a singular artist—one who honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward. With the record’s sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more.

Reflecting on the record, Strings shares, “I listen to this album now and it’s emotional. I could sit there and tweak it forever, but there’s a point where it’s like building a house of cards. Yeah, I could add an extra tower on top, but it might collapse. I’ve always doubted myself, and I still do, but this album makes me think, ‘Hey, you’re doing all right, kid. You just need to keep going.’”

In addition to Strings (vocals, guitar, mandolin, piano, synth, guitjo) and Wilson (celesta, percussion, harpsicord), the record features Strings’ band—Billy Failing (banjo, piano, background vocals), Royal Masat (bass, background vocals) and Jarrod Walker (mandolin, guitar, background vocals)—as well as special guest musicians Spencer Cullum (pedal steel), John Mailander (violin) and Grant Millikem (synth).