Ashley Cooke Surprises Fans On Broadway

Yesterday, Busch Light gave country fans out in downtown Nashville a special treat: a surprise performance from Ashley Cooke on Broadway.

Ashley brought down the house with a selection of her hits including her first-ever US country radio No. 1 “Your Place”, along with songs “I Almost Do” and treated fans with a new, unreleased song, “Twenty Six” that hasn’t even been recorded yet!

The performance comes right off the heels of her first CMT Music Award win for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year for “Your Place.”

Busch Light will be doing these pop-up performances across Nashville all summer long including Austin Snell, Matt Stell, Priscilla Block, Riley Green and more. So stay tuned to Nashville.com.

