Ashley Cooke And Joe Jonas Unite for Heartfelt Duet “All I Forgot”

Big Loud’s rising country powerhouse, Ashley Cooke, is joining forces with global pop icon Joe Jonas for a soul-stirring duet, “All I Forgot,” set for release this Friday, February 21. The emotional track blends Cooke’s signature country warmth with Jonas’ smooth pop sounds and the memories that refuse to fade—even at the bottom of a bottle.

“We’ve had the best time creating this for you and truly cannot wait for you to hear it,” Cooke shared in an Instagram post earlier today. (listen to teaser above)

“All I Forgot” turns the typical “drinking to forget” theme on its head, instead capturing the painful truth that some memories are impossible to drown out. The song, crafted by Cooke, Joe Jonas, Charlie Puth, Jacob Kasher Hindlin (JKash), Griff Clawson, David Alexander, and Naliya, weaves harmonies and late-night regret into a melody that lingers long after the final note.

On February 19, Cooke will headline Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl as part of her “Your Place Tour, following performances in Chicago and a sold-out show in Indianapolis. To cap off the week, she will also take the stage at the prestigious CRS New Faces of Country Music Show on the very day “All I Forgot” drops.

Riding the wave of her first No. 1 country radio hit, “Your Place”— one of the rare solo female chart-toppers of 2024—Cooke enters 2025 with strong momentum. She’s up for Best New Country Artist at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, recently earned MusicRow’s Breakthrough Artist-Writer of the Year title, and has previously been nominated for ACM New Female Artist of the Year and won a CMT Music Award.

