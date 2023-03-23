Arts Fishing Club Sings About A Great TN Destination

All you Nashville hikers will appreciate this one. Nashville-based indie band, Arts Fishing Club, released their new single, “Foster Falls,” yesterday in celebration of announcing their first full-length album, Rothko Sky, due June 16. If you’re not a hiker and have never ventured over to the Fiery Gizzard area, you need to put it on your list. Frontman, Christopher Kessenich incorporates this great Tennessee destination into his real-life romantic experience. Kessenich explains the meaning of the song in which he stated, “Foster Falls is a real waterfall and my favorite place to camp in Tennessee. The song is a true story of a first overnight date. In the barrenness of the camping, we began to fall for each other. Camping brings out simplicity and rawness in life. All there is to do is survive, cook over a fire, and enjoy each other’s company. Desolate conditions make it immediately clear if you connect with someone.”

He continues by stating, “The song title is a play on words. Just like a waterfall rushing over the edge, there is no stopping, no denying the current of falling in love. Even if you want to get out and protect your heart and emotions, sometimes you’re simply swept off the edge. There is something so raw and human and good about losing all control to love like that.”

Kessenich describes Arts Fishing Club as his “semi-solo project,” started in 2016. Drawing a revolving lineup from a core pool of top Nashville talent, Arts Fishing Club released a string of singles and EPs and have been compared to Mt. Joy, Caamp, Wilderado, and Houndmouth.

Arts Fishing Club certainly has Nashville.com wanting more so stay tuned.