Amy Grant And Vince Gill’s “Christmas at the Ryman” Returns

One of Music City’s most treasured traditions will return in 2022 with Amy Grant and Vince Gill’s beloved “Christmas at the Ryman” residency. Tickets for the 12-concert run are set to go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local time, at ryman.com and will once again feature matinee performances of the beloved show. Openers for all “Christmas at the Ryman” shows will be announced at a later date. GET TICKETS HERE.

In years past, the husband-and-wife duo have filled the show with Christmas favorites such as “Let It Snow,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Tennessee Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.” Traditionally, the show closes with one of the most emotional moments of the night with a rendition of “‘Til the Season Comes ‘Round Again.”

“We’re so excited to be returning to the Ryman for one of our favorite holiday traditions,” shares Grant. “These shows have become a staple for us to celebrate a special time of year, and we can’t wait to share that experience with you all again.”

The shows have been serving as the ultimate holiday tradition for many years, with music fans from across the country and around the world flocking to the historic venue to take in the sweet sounds of two of Nashville’s most cherished performers.

The Ryman is celebrating its 130th anniversary throughout 2022 with more concerts and residencies than ever before, in addition to a special Ryman Community Day in May, an increase in pre-show and daytime events on PNC Plaza and new tour enhancements to be announced.

2022 Amy Grant & Vince Gill – “Christmas at the Ryman” Dates

December 12 at 7:30pm

December 13 at 7:30pm

December 14 at 7:30pm

December 15 at 7:30pm

December 17 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

December 18 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

December 20 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

December 21 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm