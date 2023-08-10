AMERICANAFEST Announces Keynote Speakers

AMERICANAFEST has announced the keynote speakers featured at its business conference at The Westin Nashville from Sept. 20-22. The conference will feature panels from musicians Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, Bettye LaVette & Steve Jordan, Lyle Lovett, Marty Stuart, Rufus Wainwright & Emmylou Harris, and Lucinda Williams.



Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal: The Wheel 30-Year Anniversary

Tuesday — 3:00PM (At the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Ford Theater)

On the heels of launching their co-founded new record label, RumbleStrip Records, Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal will take part in an interview discussing their extensive history together as artist and producer. The duo will highlight the 30th anniversary reissue of Cash’s 1993 album, The Wheel (the couple’s first collaborative effort), as well as Leventhal’s upcoming solo debut. Cash is a recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Spirit of Americana Free Speech Award and has won the organization’s Song of the Year and Album of the Year honors. Leventhal was named Americana Music Association’s Instrumentalist of the Year in 2015.

The World of Marty Stuart

Wednesday — 12:00PM

Following the release of his new album, Altitude, Marty Stuart explores a cosmic country landscape populated by dreamers and drifters, misfits and angels, honky-tonk heroes and lonesome lovers. The Country Music Hall of Famer, five-time Grammy Award winner and Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement honoree will sit with music journalist and broadcaster David Fricke to discuss his fifty-year career spanning music, photography, history, artifact collection and his latest museum project to revitalize his hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Becoming Lyle Lovett: A Keynote Conversation

Thursday — 10:00AM

With a career spanning nearly four decades, Lyle Lovett will provide a reflection on his songs, recordings, and international tours. Now established as one of American music’s treasures, Lovett looks to give insight into moments throughout his distinguished career when he had to dig deep to find the next version of himself. The careful balance of continuity and change is at the heart of any long career, and Lyle Lovett stands as a master of taking it forward without losing sight of home.

Reunited in Music: Bettye LaVette & Steve Jordan

Thursday — 1:00PM

Bettye LaVette and Steve Jordan will come together again to discuss their latest collaboration for her album LaVette! The two will discuss their accomplished careers and creative processes, plus what led to recording an album of songs by Randall Bramblett. “I think he’s one of the best songwriters I’ve heard in the past 30 years,” LaVette says. LaVette! arrived in June on Jay-Vee Records, the label co-founded by Jordan and Meegan Voss.

Telling Secrets: A Conversation with Lucinda Williams

Thursday — 3:00PM

Renowned Grammy Award-winning artist Lucinda Williams will sit down with music journalist and author Holly George-Warren to participate in an engaging discussion about her illustrious life and career. After several years of playing the hardscrabble clubs, Williams gained a solid enough footing to record a self-titled album that would become a touchstone for the embryonic Americana movement – helping launch a thousand musical ships.

Friends of Folk: A Conversation with Rufus Wainwright & Emmylou Harris

Friday — 2:00PM

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright’s new album, Folkocracy, pays tribute to his Canadian and American folk roots through an array of cover songs. Emmylou Harris will join him to discuss their approach to music and storytelling, drawing from their decades of experience in the industry. Together, they will talk candidly about their musical heritage, personal growth and lessons learned.