Americanafest Adds Artists With Less Than A Month To Go

Less than a month away from celebrating with fellow music lovers from around the world, the Americana Music Association announced today its final round of 200+ showcasing acts slated to perform at their annual AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 22-25 in Nashville, TN. Event organizers also teased special events ahead of the 21st annual event.
A complete list of official showcasing performers and select special events can be found below.
2021 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes are now on sale to the public at $199. Available online here, Festival Passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events.
2021 Conference + Festival Passes (currently on-sale at the standard rate of $399/$299 for Americana Music Association members) can be purchased here and provide access to the daytime educational conference, the nighttime music festival plus all sanctioned special events.
The first day of festivities on Wednesday, September 22 is capped by the critically acclaimed Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates Americana luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets are available for purchase by the public here.
On Wednesday evening, patrons can choose to stop by “Anthony da Costa’s Second Annual FOMO Party” instead, which celebrates the “fear of missing out” experience with performances at Nashville’s new Brooklyn Bowl. Attendees will be treated to performances by Cordovas, Langhorne Slim, Dylan LeBlanc, Lindsay Lou, Molly Parden and more, with surprise guests in store.
For those who enjoy the revolutionary sounds of the ‘70s, AMERICANAFEST’s “Power to the Music: The Songs of 1971” will bring together Americana artists on the night of Friday, September 24 at The Basement East to salute emblematic artists of that year. Musicians like Marvin Gaye, Carole King, Joni Mitchell and The Rolling Stones provided a memorable soundtrack to a time of cultural progression in the U.S., which included milestone protests against the polarizing Vietnam War and promising steps forward for movements like women’s liberation. This unforgettable tribute will be hosted by Tim Jones of Whiskey Wolves of the West and backed by some familiar faces as the evening’s house band.
These special events are just two out of almost 50 that attendees can view and add to their own schedules when the AMERICANAFEST mobile app launches tomorrow, August 26. In addition, the app will include the rest of the festival and conference’s daily schedule featuring 200+ showcases and dozens of industry panels.
On Monday, event organizers shared a statement on its health and safety policy. For every AMERICANAFEST-produced event and the Americana Honors & Awards, attendees must present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours in order to access a venue. More information on the policy can be found here.
Complete List of Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2021:
* = new additions
The 40 Acre Mule
Aaron Raitiere
Adam Chaffins
AHI
AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Allison Russell
Amy Speace*
Ana Egge
Andrea von Kampen
Andrew Leahey & the Homestead
Anna Tivel
The Arcadian Wild
Arlo McKinley
Ashley Ray*
Avi Kaplan*
Barbaro
The Barefoot Movement
Bella White
Beta Radio
Beth Nielsen Chapman
Bones Owens
Boo Ray*
Boy Golden
Braison Cyrus*
Brandy Clark
Brit Taylor*
Brittney Spencer
Brock Gonyea
Brooke Stephenson*
The Brother Brothers*
Caleb Caudle
Caleb Lee Hutchinson*
Carlene Carter*
Carolina Story
Cary Morin & Ghost Dog
Cat Clyde
The Cerny Brothers*
Charlie Marie
Chastity Brown
Chris Pierce
Christian Lopez
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Clint Roberts*
Companion
Courtney Hartman
Crys Matthews
Daniel Donato
Danni Nicholls
Darin and Brooke Aldridge
Dave Hause
David Ramirez
The Dead South
Dee White*
Digging Roots
Don Bryant
Doug Seegers
Early James
Eli Paperboy Reed*
Elise Davis
Elliott BROOD*
Emily Scott Robinson
Emily West
Emma Hern
Emma Swift
Erin Viancourt
Evan Bartels
Ferris & Sylvester
Flying Buffaloes*
Fretland
Gabe Lee
Garrison Starr
The Georgia Thunderbolts*
Golden Shoals
Grace Pettis*
Granville Automatic*
Great Peacock
Greyhounds
Harper O’Neill*
Hayes Carll*
Hogslop String Band
Ida Mae
India Ramey*
Ira Wolf
Izzy Heltai
Jack Broadbent
Jackson+Sellers
Jason Boland
Jason Ringenberg
Jeffrey Martin
Jeremie Albino
Jill Andrews
Jim Lauderdale
John Craigie
John R. Miller
Jonathan Tyler
Joshua Radin
Joshua Ray Walker
Julian Taylor
Kaiti Jones
Kamara Thomas*
Kashena Sampson
Kassi Valazza*
Kathleen Edwards
Katie Toupin
Kelsey Waldon
Kiefer Sutherland
Korby Lenker*
Kristina Murray
Langhorne Slim
Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards
Lauren Morrow
Layla Tucker*
Leah Blevins
Leigh Nash
Lilly Hiatt
Lilly Winwood
The Little Miss*
The Local Honeys
Logan Ledger*
Lydia Loveless
Mac Leaphart*
Maggie Rose
Making Movies
Mando Saenz
Mariel Buckley
Marshall Chapman
Mary Bragg
Matt Costa
Matthew Fowler*
Matt the Electrician
Maya de Vitry
The McCrary Sisters
Michaela Anne
Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill*
Mike & The Moonpies
Miko Marks
The Minks
Moonsville Collective
Natalie Hemby
National Park Radio
Neal Francis
Never Come Down*
Oliver Hazard
O.N.E The Duo
Paul Thorn*
Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls
Peter Bradley Adams
Phillip-Michael Scales
Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers
The Pine Hill Haints
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Poor Nameless Boy
Queen Esther
Rachel Baiman
Rainbow Girls
Raye Zaragoza
Red Dirt Boys*
Riddy Arman*
Riley Downing*
Rodney Crowell
Ruthie Collins
Ryan Culwell
Sadie Campbell*
Sam Doores*
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Sean Rowe
S.G. Goodman
Shannon McNally
The Shootouts
Sierra Ferrell
Southern Avenue
Steve Forbert
Steve Poltz
Strung Like a Horse*
Sue Foley
The Suitcase Junket
SUSTO
Suzanne Santo
Taylor McCall
Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur
Thomas Csorba
Tim Easton*
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
Tré Burt
Tyler Boone*
Van Plating*
The Vegabonds
Victoria Bailey
Vincent Neil Emerson
Violet Bell
Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
The Wandering Hearts
Waylon Payne
Wesley Dean
The Whitmore Sisters
Whitney Rose*
William Prince
The Winnie Blues
Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn*
Yasmin Williams
Zach Schmidt*