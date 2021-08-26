Americanafest Adds Artists With Less Than A Month To Go

Less than a month away from celebrating with fellow music lovers from around the world, the Americana Music Association announced today its final round of 200+ showcasing acts slated to perform at their annual AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 22-25 in Nashville, TN. Event organizers also teased special events ahead of the 21st annual event.

A complete list of official showcasing performers and select special events can be found below.

2021 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes are now on sale to the public at $199. Available online here, Festival Passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events.

2021 Conference + Festival Passes (currently on-sale at the standard rate of $399/$299 for Americana Music Association members) can be purchased here and provide access to the daytime educational conference, the nighttime music festival plus all sanctioned special events.

The first day of festivities on Wednesday, September 22 is capped by the critically acclaimed Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates Americana luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets are available for purchase by the public here.

On Wednesday evening, patrons can choose to stop by “Anthony da Costa’s Second Annual FOMO Party” instead, which celebrates the “fear of missing out” experience with performances at Nashville’s new Brooklyn Bowl. Attendees will be treated to performances by Cordovas, Langhorne Slim, Dylan LeBlanc, Lindsay Lou, Molly Parden and more, with surprise guests in store.

For those who enjoy the revolutionary sounds of the ‘70s, AMERICANAFEST’s “Power to the Music: The Songs of 1971” will bring together Americana artists on the night of Friday, September 24 at The Basement East to salute emblematic artists of that year. Musicians like Marvin Gaye, Carole King, Joni Mitchell and The Rolling Stones provided a memorable soundtrack to a time of cultural progression in the U.S., which included milestone protests against the polarizing Vietnam War and promising steps forward for movements like women’s liberation. This unforgettable tribute will be hosted by Tim Jones of Whiskey Wolves of the West and backed by some familiar faces as the evening’s house band.

These special events are just two out of almost 50 that attendees can view and add to their own schedules when the AMERICANAFEST mobile app launches tomorrow, August 26. In addition, the app will include the rest of the festival and conference’s daily schedule featuring 200+ showcases and dozens of industry panels.

On Monday, event organizers shared a statement on its health and safety policy. For every AMERICANAFEST-produced event and the Americana Honors & Awards, attendees must present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours in order to access a venue. More information on the policy can be found here.

Complete List of Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2021:

* = new additions

The 40 Acre Mule

Aaron Raitiere

Adam Chaffins

AHI

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Allison Russell

Amy Speace*

Ana Egge

Andrea von Kampen

Andrew Leahey & the Homestead

Anna Tivel

The Arcadian Wild

Arlo McKinley

Ashley Ray*

Avi Kaplan*

Barbaro

The Barefoot Movement

Bella White

Beta Radio

Beth Nielsen Chapman

Bones Owens

Boo Ray*

Boy Golden

Braison Cyrus*

Brandy Clark

Brit Taylor*

Brittney Spencer

Brock Gonyea

Brooke Stephenson*

The Brother Brothers*

Caleb Caudle

Caleb Lee Hutchinson*

Carlene Carter*

Carolina Story

Cary Morin & Ghost Dog

Cat Clyde

The Cerny Brothers*

Charlie Marie

Chastity Brown

Chris Pierce

Christian Lopez

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Clint Roberts*

Companion

Courtney Hartman

Crys Matthews

Daniel Donato

Danni Nicholls

Darin and Brooke Aldridge

Dave Hause

David Ramirez

The Dead South

Dee White*

Digging Roots

Don Bryant

Doug Seegers

Early James

Eli Paperboy Reed*

Elise Davis

Elliott BROOD*

Emily Scott Robinson

Emily West

Emma Hern

Emma Swift

Erin Viancourt

Evan Bartels

Ferris & Sylvester

Flying Buffaloes*

Fretland

Gabe Lee

Garrison Starr

The Georgia Thunderbolts*

Golden Shoals

Grace Pettis*

Granville Automatic*

Great Peacock

Greyhounds

Harper O’Neill*

Hayes Carll*

Hogslop String Band

Ida Mae

India Ramey*

Ira Wolf

Izzy Heltai

Jack Broadbent

Jackson+Sellers

Jason Boland

Jason Ringenberg

Jeffrey Martin

Jeremie Albino

Jill Andrews

Jim Lauderdale

John Craigie

John R. Miller

Jonathan Tyler

Joshua Radin

Joshua Ray Walker

Julian Taylor

Kaiti Jones

Kamara Thomas*

Kashena Sampson

Kassi Valazza*

Kathleen Edwards

Katie Toupin

Kelsey Waldon

Kiefer Sutherland

Korby Lenker*

Kristina Murray

Langhorne Slim

Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards

Lauren Morrow

Layla Tucker*

Leah Blevins

Leigh Nash

Lilly Hiatt

Lilly Winwood

The Little Miss*

The Local Honeys

Logan Ledger*

Lydia Loveless

Mac Leaphart*

Maggie Rose

Making Movies

Mando Saenz

Mariel Buckley

Marshall Chapman

Mary Bragg

Matt Costa

Matthew Fowler*

Matt the Electrician

Maya de Vitry

The McCrary Sisters

Michaela Anne

Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill*

Mike & The Moonpies

Miko Marks

The Minks

Moonsville Collective

Natalie Hemby

National Park Radio

Neal Francis

Never Come Down*

Oliver Hazard

O.N.E The Duo

Paul Thorn*

Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls

Peter Bradley Adams

Phillip-Michael Scales

Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers

The Pine Hill Haints

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Poor Nameless Boy

Queen Esther

Rachel Baiman

Rainbow Girls

Raye Zaragoza

Red Dirt Boys*

Riddy Arman*

Riley Downing*

Rodney Crowell

Ruthie Collins

Ryan Culwell

Sadie Campbell*

Sam Doores*

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Sean Rowe

S.G. Goodman

Shannon McNally

The Shootouts

Sierra Ferrell

Southern Avenue

Steve Forbert

Steve Poltz

Strung Like a Horse*

Sue Foley

The Suitcase Junket

SUSTO

Suzanne Santo

Taylor McCall

Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur

Thomas Csorba

Tim Easton*

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Tré Burt

Tyler Boone*

Van Plating*

The Vegabonds

Victoria Bailey

Vincent Neil Emerson

Violet Bell

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

The Wandering Hearts

Waylon Payne

Wesley Dean

The Whitmore Sisters

Whitney Rose*

William Prince

The Winnie Blues

Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn*

Yasmin Williams

Zach Schmidt*