Americana Honors & Awards To Air On Circle Network

If you missed the Americana Honors & Awards back in September don’t worry because the Circle Network will be airing it in it’s entirety on Sunday, March 20 at 8/7c.

The 20th annual awards show features performances from Americana’s biggest stars including Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle, Valerie June, The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires) with Yola, and more. Notable presenters, including Sheryl Crow and Kiefer Sutherland, will hand out awards such as the Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award, the Inspiration Award, the Legacy of Americana Award, and Album of the Year.

The award show honors top singers, groups and instrumentalists like Carlile, Crockett, and John Prine (posthumously) for their work throughout the year, and Keb’ Mo’, The Mavericks, Fisk Jubilee Singers, Carla Thomas and more for their lifetime achievements and contributions to the Americana community. Circle Network’s partnership with the Americana Music Association will bring Americana music to the homes of fans across the nation, allowing them to watch their favorite artists perform and earn honors for their achievements.

“We are thrilled the Americana Honors & Awards will be airing on the Circle Network. This show and these performances captured the beautiful and diverse artistic community that is Americana. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Circle to share the experience with a whole new audience,” said Jed Hilly, Executive Director of the Americana Music Association.

“Circle is proud to begin a strong partnership with the Americana Music Association,” said Circle’s SVP of Content Evan Haiman. “We are excited to have the opportunity to share this amazing event with our audience, bringing them unforgettable performances from iconic Americana artists such as The Highwomen, The Mavericks, Emmylou Harris and Keb’ Mo’, to name a few.”

“One of the highlights of the year for me is spending two days surrounded by some of the best artists and storytellers in the industry,” said Martin Fischer, Executive Producer for Opry Entertainment. “Being in a position to help share those stories with new audiences is a true privilege and something I look forward to every year.”

The Americana Honors & Awards have been home to some of music’s most iconic moments, including Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s last live performance together and exciting performances from Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy and more. Circle Network is giving both long-time and newer fans of Americana music a front row seat to the genre’s biggest night ever. Tune in on Sunday, March 20 at 8/7 pm CT to see the 20th annual awards show.