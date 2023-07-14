Alana Springsteen Teams Up With Chris Stapleton

Today (7/14) marks the release of TWENTY SOMETHING: Figuring It Out – the second installment of Alana Springsteen’s forthcoming three-part debut album, TWENTY SOMETHING. To celebrate the arrival of Figuring It Out, the Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville artist-songwriter is delivering the project’s most left-of-center and darkly hypnotic track: her brand-new collaboration “ghost in my guitar,” featuring Country superstar Chris Stapleton. Available across all streaming platforms and digital retailers, listen to TWENTY SOMETHING: Figuring It Out above.

“One of the highlights of Figuring It Out is my collaboration with Chris Stapleton. This song is intentionally not a traditional vocal duet. I wanted it to be a duet between me and a lead guitar, so the guitar feature was crucial to this song. It represents the lingering presence of something (in my case, someone) who’s gone but also very much not. Every time I think I’ve written my way past the hurt, I’m reminded that I have a long way to go,” shares Springsteen. “The guitar had to be just as emotionally charged as a vocal would have been to hint at those lingering feelings and memories that just won’t let me be, and Chris’ signature guitar tone was the only one I ever heard on it in my head. I’m so grateful to him for liking this song enough to lend his insane talent to it. I’m honored to have him on this project.”

The song was co-written by Springsteen, Ido Zmishlany, Delacey, and Sarah Solovay. Directed by David Bradley and Springsteen, the adjoining music video perfectly echoes the tone of moody isolation, focusing in on Springsteen as she delivers an aching performance in an empty house awash in ethereal light.