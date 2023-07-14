LISTEN: Dan + Shay’s “Save Me The Trouble”

3x GRAMMY-winning duo Dan + Shay have finally returned! The singer/songwriters are sharing the first new music created following a turbulent few years that was kept private until the recent surprise-release of The Drive, a revelatory short film which finds Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney giving a soul-baring review of the struggles and triumphs they faced behind closed doors. Lead single “Save Me The Trouble” (listen and watch above) is the first offering from their just-announced forthcoming fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, co-produced by Smyers and set to release worldwide on September 15th via Warner Music Nashville. The duo also delighted fans with the release of two more new songs from Bigger Houses – “Heartbreak On The Map” and title track “Bigger Houses” (listen and watch below) – along with official music videos for all three.

“Some of our records have been more pop- or hip-hop/R&B-infused,” Smyers explained, “but on this record, I wanted to make tracks that we could hop up at any bar anywhere with our live band and play the songs as they were recorded. Ultimately, this music, this whole album, is something that I’ll be able to look back on in a decade or two and be really proud of the way it turned out.”

Featuring an ascending melody that builds into an explosive chorus, “Save Me The Trouble” showcases a sound indicative of the new record’s direction that emphasizes a more live, stripped-down feel. “I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a song that I am this one,” added Smyers. “We wanted to have something that was a real moment, and when we started writing this, it felt like it could be something big. I wanted every section to build, and even in the second chorus, when you’re like, ‘Okay, there’s no way it could possibly get any crazier,’ then Shay takes off even further.”

Dan + Shay are the first and only artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance 3x consecutively since the category’s inception (2021 – “10,000 Hours,” 2020 – “Speechless,” 2019 – “Tequila”). They recently claimed their third consecutive win for Favorite Country Duo or Group at the American Music Awards, where they had swept their categories in 2020, becoming the first country artist ever to win Collaboration of the Year. In addition, the 3x ACM Awards Duo of the Year and 2x CMA Awards Duo of the Year winners were named Top Country Duo/Group at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

BIGGER HOUSES TRACK LISTING

1. Breakin’ Up With a Broken Heart – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

2. Save Me The Trouble – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

3. Heartbreak On The Map – Dan Smyers, Jimmy Robbins, Ernest Keith Smith

4. Always Gonna Be – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

5. For The Both of Us – Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds

6. Then Again – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds

7. Heaven + Back – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson

8. What Took You So Long – Dan Smyers, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Jimmy Robbins

9. Missing Someone – Trannie Anderson, Adam Doleac, Dylan Guthro, Gordie Sampson

10.We Should Get Married – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert

11.Neon Cowgirl – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley

12.Bigger Houses – Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds